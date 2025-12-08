Skip the mall: Mason stores have holiday gifts covered

MASON, Mich — If you missed Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals but still need to get gifts for the holidays, don't worry! I'm sharing different deals at local stores in my neighborhood of Mason.



Mason stores offer holiday gifts starting at $1 for kids.

Local shops provide 10-25% discounts on books, calendars and homemade goods.

Neighborhood shopping keeps holiday deals close to home

My neighborhood of Mason has so many unique gifts for budget-friendly prices, from puzzles to candles to locally made food and even gifts for the Lions fan in your life.

Meggie Peterson at Kean's tells me that gifts for children can start at just a dollar.

"Little bit of everything," Peterson said.

"Kean's has something for all the kids in your life. From infant, we have baby, all the way up for those pre-teens that are hard to shop for," Peterson said.

I headed over to Bestsellers in Mason where owner Jamie Robinson told me that every best-selling book is 10-20% off all year round. Right now, calendars are 25% off and you can find locally made jewelry.

Over at Maple Street Mall, owner Debbie Shattuck tells me different deals can be found throughout the store.

"We have what we like to call destination booths; we have some booths that have a consistent inventory throughout the course of the year," Shattuck said.

While walking around I found some dishware half off and also found lots of homemade goods.

"Products such as coffees, teas, soups," Shattuck said.

It all means my Mason neighbors don't have to go far to be able to save on holiday shopping.

