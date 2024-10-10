Sinking Fund up for renewal in Leslie this November

The sinking fund is on the ballot this November for renewal.

Neighbors have mixed opinions about the renewal.

Video shows improvements to Leslie Public Schools after a millage passed almost 10 years ago.



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

After speaking with the superintendent about why they’re looking to renew the millage this year, he told me that the district still needs to get more accomplished.

Leslie alum David Wetoskey has always supported Leslie schools.

“It’s not an increase in what I’m paying taxwise, so that doesn’t really bother me. Taxes can be a little bit high here, but it’s for the school, so I’m for it.”

On the ballot next month, another millage.

“We want to extend it another 10 years,” said Superintendent Scott Powers.

Powers says the tax rate will stay the same for neighbors if the millage is renewed.

The district estimates that if it’s approved, the owner of a $100,000 home would pay $150 per year for the millage.

“As far as the elementary and middle schools go, they definitely could use the funds,” said Wetoskey.

Powers says since 2015, the funds have replaced the high school roof, repaired parking lots, and updated bleachers to meet safety standards. However, there’s still work to be done.

“We have some boilers in the next 10 years that are going to need to be replaced,” said Powers.

There are also plans to replace windows throughout the district.

Voters will ultimately decide on November 5th.

“It’s up to each person to look into it, see how they feel about it, and then go from there,” said Wetoskey.

