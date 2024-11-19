Short-term rentals in Mason; The decision by City Council

In 2019 short-term rentals came to the Central Business District in Mason.

City Manager Deborah Stuart says more short-term rentals could eventually come to the city.

Video shows Mason City Council making the decision at their meeting Monday evening.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Debbie Shattuck owns Maple Street Mall in Mason and says many events in Mason bring in people from outside our neighborhoods.

"We are a community that has so many fun events, and we've worked really hard to have that reputation. I would say 25% of our customer base comes from out of town and out of state," said Shattuck.

Shattuck says travelers don’t have many places to stay within the city, especially after a fire at the nearest hotel in Mason in 2019.

"It would just be wonderful to have a place to land," said Shattuck.

In 2019, rentals came into the city, thanks to the City Council approving short-term rentals in the Central Business District.

"We established an ordinance to restrict it downtown to test it and pilot it," said City Manager Deborah Stuart.

Stuart says this ordinance included a sunset provision, meaning an expiration date.

On Monday evening, the City Council decided to drop the sunset provision, allowing the Central Business District to have short-term rentals permanently.

"Ordinance 255 is adopted 7-0," said Mayor Russell Whipple.

This means travelers will always have a place to stay in Mason.

"Now we're in the process of doing a full zoning evaluation that may expand it, but right now we want to continue what we're doing in the commercial business district," said Stuart.

Shattuck says the city could benefit even more from expanding short-term rental options.

"If you get a whole house or two apartments that are next to each other, I think it could be great!" said Shattuck.

