Shelter animals predict Super Bowl winner in annual FOX 47 tradition

MASON, Mich — Dogs and Cats at the Ingham County Animal Shelter have made their picks for the big game, and they're going with the Seahawks.

In an annual tradition, animals at the shelter participated in predicting the Super Bowl outcome. The results showed a 4-3 vote in favor of the Seahawks over the Patriots.

Hannah Page at the Ingham County Animal Shelter said every animal that participated in the prediction is currently available for adoption.

"We have really great animals right now! Big ones, little ones, young, and old, a bit of everything for every home!" Page said.

The Ingham County Animal shelter is located in Mason.

