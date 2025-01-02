Service groups see decline in membership; How to get involved

Members are actively recruiting the next generation.

One neighbor believes the decline is due to a lack of time.

Video shows the impact service groups have on our neighborhoods.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Members tell me that over the last decade, community groups like the Kiwanis Club have seen a drastic decline in attendance.

"Basically whatever's needed in Mason, we take a look at it and see if we can help," said Mason neighbor Shireen Luther.

Luther has served the community with the Kiwanis Club for decades.

"We support the scholarship programs for Mason," she said.

They partner with Mason Community Services and provide affordable senior housing.

It's an organization that has provided big benefits to our neighbors.

But today, she's just one of two dozen members left.

"Over the years, the membership has gone down. We've been able to hold at 25 members," said Luther.

She says other areas in Mid-Michigan have it even worse.

"Some clubs have gone right out of existence, and some are down to just a few members."

Luther says there could be multiple factors regarding why that is—one being social media.

"There's interactions, social media, and the younger generation isn't committed to the service club model, I don't think."

She also says people are too busy, "People are busy. Right now, in this day and age, people have children, events, and sports."

One neighbor who I spoke with, who is not in a service club, could relate.

"Between jobs, raising kids, activities. There's so much to choose from, so committing to one thing is really difficult," said Suzanne Goodwin.

Going into the New Year, Luther says she plans on telling everyone she knows to get involved to keep Kiwanis alive.

"If anyone is interested, they can certainly stop by."

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook