Sending letters to Santa; An annual tradition in Mason

The Santa in downtown Mason has been a staple for over fifty years.

Now until Christmas Eve, you can drop off a letter right in front of the Ingham County Courthouse.

Video shows kids in our neighborhoods writing letters and dropping them off at Santa's Mail Box.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Thanksgiving is almost here, and Christmas is not far behind. Mailing letters to Santa is an annual tradition for families in our neighborhoods.

Nine-year-old Westin Kruizenga spends each year delivering letters to Santa with his family.

"I'm hoping that Santa brings me gifts and that I was good this year," said Kruizenga.

Wednesday, he sat down with his friends to write letters at Bestsellers in Mason. He's wishing for, "Heelys and WWE figures."

As soon as they finished their letters, Westin and his friends made their way to Santa's mailbox.

"Kids from all over the area come. People from Leslie, Eaton Rapids, and Holt. They'll put letters in the mailbox too because they know they go to Santa," said Doug Klein.

Klein, of the Mason Historical Society, says the mailbox has been a staple in Mason for decades.

"Kids who put letters in here with their addresses on them will get a reply from Santa Claus if it's early enough," said Klein.

He says families always snap a yearly picture with Santa next to the mailbox too.

"This went up over 50 years ago."

Whether it's traditions like these or opening presents, Westin says his true joy is, "Spending time with my family."

Klein says you have now until Christmas Eve to drop off a letter to Santa.

