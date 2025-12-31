Safe ride options available this New Year's Eve

MASON, Mich — It's New Year's Eve and many people may be thinking of heading out to celebrate, but before you do, Michigan State Police says it's good to plan out how you're getting home, as this is the busiest time of the year for impaired driving cases.

Sharla Horton is getting ready to ring in the New Year and tells me she's heading to Grand Rapids to celebrate. Her plan for getting back to the hotel doesn't involve getting behind the wheel.

"We can uber, scooter, walk," Horton said.

Michigan State Police Lt. Rene Gonzalez says this time of year, impaired driving increases.

"Last week during the Christmas holiday our post put a lot of people in jail for drunk driving. We assume they're going to do the same thing here because people are off," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez tells me the state has been cracking down on drunk driving with their Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

"This campaign is to bring awareness to impaired driving and hoping that people make better choices instead of choosing to drive impaired," Gonzalez said.

He warns people not to get behind the wheel if they've been drinking.

"You could take your own life or maybe even a whole family out or one other person that is just trying to get home," Gonzalez said.

If you're looking for a free ride home, Adrienne Woodland with AAA says the Tow to Go program is here to help.

"It provides a confidential ride for the impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius," Woodland said.

The program can benefit many people so they don't need to get behind the wheel while impaired.

"I try not to drive," Horton said.

