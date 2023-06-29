MASON, Mich. — Roxie the Rock Snake and Cat the Caterpillar are new Mason residents, and they're making quite the impact.

Hannah McIlree

It's part of The Kindness Rocks Project, and the goal is to spread words of encouragement or positive messages using painted rocks.

Helping to give power to the pebble right here in downtown Mason! To keep up with these hard knock helpers, you can follow Mason Rocks on Facebook.

You can add your very own rock to Cat and Roxie here in the Art Walk Alley in Mason.

Hannah McIlree

