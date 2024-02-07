Watch Now
Road closures due to tree trimming

Road Closure
Scripps
Road Closure signs
Road Closure
Posted at 10:40 AM, Feb 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-07 10:40:33-05

LESLIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — There are a couple of road closures you may want to be aware of in our Leslie Township neighborhood.

On Wednesday, February 7, two roads will be closed due to tree trimming by Consumers Energy.

The first will be Olds Road between Churchill Road to Blackmore Road from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm.

Churchill Road will also be closed between Olds Road and Bellevue Road, also from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm.

So plan ahead before you walk out the door.

Hannah McIlree