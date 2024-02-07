Road closures due to tree trimming

LESLIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — There are a couple of road closures you may want to be aware of in our Leslie Township neighborhood.

On Wednesday, February 7, two roads will be closed due to tree trimming by Consumers Energy.

The first will be Olds Road between Churchill Road to Blackmore Road from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm.

Churchill Road will also be closed between Olds Road and Bellevue Road, also from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm.

So plan ahead before you walk out the door.

