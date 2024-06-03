Rising Costs and Outstanding Laboratory Bill Endanger Saved by Zade's Mission

Saved by Zade cannot run any more IDEXX tests until their $8,602 bill is paid in full.

These IDEXX tests are crucial to diagnosing sick cats who come into Saved by Zade's care.

Watch the video above to see how the community is rallying together to help pay the outstanding bill and how you can contribute.

“We are one of the top intake places and shelters in the state”

Saved by Zade has rescued nearly 11,000 cats around the Lansing area since 2017

And recently bills have been catching up to them.

“We’re seeing a lot of prices are going up and that's not any fault of the veterinarians”

Saved by Zade is a non-profit dependent on volunteer work and donations, and now an 8,600 dollar bill for a crucial IDEXX testing machine used to diagnose felines of diseases is causing quite the squeeze as they lose one access to one of their free clinics.

“This 8,600 is huge for us because now we're losing access to that free one and we need to look at where we can also rent another building”

Events like Saturday’s garage sale fun fair have continued to bring community members together to help save our fellow feline friends.

Greg, from an uncultured enterprise, brought his skills and booth to help chip at the bill.

“Basically we said we’ll figure out the accounting piece but our time, our labor, our supplies, our money, everything that went into being here today we foot the bill because we know all of the benefits that Saved by Zade does for the community.”

And everything done for saved by Zade doesn't go UNNOTICED.

"We're very thankful to all of our donors and all of the people that have been supporting us and to realize that when we make a post of desperation we're truly asking for something that is going to be helpful to the animals"

If you want more information on Saved by Zade and how you can help you can visit their website at savedbyzade.com

