Resident sparks conversation on if Leslie is becoming a ghost town

LESLIE, Mich. — Closure of businesses in Leslie like the Valu Land Grocery Store and the lack of common businesses like pharmacies led Leslie resident Derek Ward to post on Facebook, "No grocery store, no pharmacy, no department store, no ice cream store Leslie is two steps from ghost town."

Ward has lived almost his whole life in Leslie and is worried that without a grocery store or pharmacy that the town is going to fall behind.

"Slogan 'the place to be,' however it’s not really a place to be anymore. As you can see most of the buildings are empty, the businesses are gone, and I really care about this place something needs to change," said Ward. "I feel like it already is a ghost town, for losing our grocery store, a lot of people really decided, woah what’s next?"

Friday, eight local business owners gathered to share why they think that couldn’t be further from the truth.

"There was a time, 10 years ago when most of the store fronts were closed, and now, you’re not seeing that, and it’s really exciting to see that because we’ve poured a lot of our heart and soul into it," said Leslie McDonald's owner Scott Karn.

Revitalizing downtown and creating a social atmosphere has been a large focus on keeping the town alive. They believe introducing new small businesses will boost the local economy and help rebuild the town.

Boss Cider owner Jim Avery is optimistic about Leslie’s potential and the connection he’s made with other business owners.

"Leslie has a lot of great businesses that work together, and we collaborate on different events and just keep each in mind for what best for the town and bringing more for the community," said Avery.

He believes the town is in their rebuilding phase and that new partnerships will bring people into town. However, for residents like Ward new small businesses don't seem like enough.

"We need somebody to come in here, the city, you know, a bigger tax base we need people coming in here," said Ward.

He hopes that the city puts in affordable housing that will bring a new younger population to Leslie.

