Recognized for excellence: Mason counselor earns statewide award

The state of Michigan awarded a counselor at Mason High School "State Counselor of the Year."

Colleagues share how much of a difference she has made in the district.

Video shows how one counselor at Mason Public Schools is impacting students every single day.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Mason High School counselor Beth Conroy has worked in school districts as a counselor since 2001, a passion she has had from a young age.

"I went to a very small high school where we didn't have a school counselor who could help us in the way school counselors help today," Conroy said.

After COVID-19, she came to Mason, where she meets with students every day.

"I've been here for about three years," she said.

But she's not just providing college guidance—she serves as a soundboard for every student who walks into her office.

"I will get students that come in because they're having a bad day, maybe because they broke up with someone," Conroy said. "I have students trying to decide what they want to do with their lives because at 18, that's pretty scary."

Supporting her students through a variety of challenges, Conroy introduced a new method of school counseling, which ultimately earned her the title of Michigan State Counselor of the Year.

"We do something called comprehensive counseling," she said. "It's where you use data to create preventative measures, instead of reacting."

Her colleague initially nominated Conroy for the honor.

"She really has led our K-12 counselors in the creation of that program, which is going to improve what we can provide to students for counseling," the colleague said.

But Conroy said she wouldn’t be where she is without her team.

"I am one of three people on a team, and they are just phenomenal counselors," she said. "Each should be honored in their own way."

