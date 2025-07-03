Recent fatal crashes serve as reminder for caution on roads this July 4th

MASON, Mich — Local officials are reminding drivers to eliminate all possible distractions before getting behind the wheel this holiday weekend.

Multiple fatal crashes have already occurred in Mid-Michigan this week as thousands prepare for July 4th travel.

Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth says many crashes are preventable and often caused by distraction.

A state study shows fatal crashes in Michigan most commonly occur between 6 p.m. and 6:59 p.m., with summer months seeing increased risk.

I talked with law enforcement leaders about how neighbors can stay safe behind the wheel to enjoy this holiday weekend.

"You simply have to focus all your efforts into driving. Physically focused, mentally focused, you have to get the distractions out of the way, all of those distractions," a local official said.

These reminders come during a deadly week on Mid-Michigan roads. Just days ago, on July 1st, a man died on scene following a fatal crash on Perry Road.

"We had a car that turned directly in front of a semi that was traveling 55 mph and unfortunately the driver that was turning passed away," Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth said.

Wriggelsworth says many crashes are preventable.

"He was distracted by something, and we hear that a lot with respect to crashes that I didn't see the other person, or I was doing this or that," Wriggelsworth said.

A recent study by the Frank Santini Law Firm looked closer into when fatal crashes occur. Research showed in the state of Michigan, the most fatal crashes happen between 6 p.m. and 6:59 p.m.

Wriggelsworth tells me that fatal crashes can increase during the summer months.

"People tend to take more risks in the summer, speed seems to increase because there's not many factors on the roadway, you mix speed with distracted driving, or drinking and driving, all of those are what makes the summer months pretty dangerous," Wriggelsworth said.

And on a week like this, more drivers will be on the road than normal.

"Holidays exponentially increase traffic, increase drinking and driving, all of those things make these holiday's very dangerous," Wriggelsworth said.

So, wherever you're heading this week, make sure to limit distractions and keep your eyes and ears on the road.

