Ready, set, go! Mason High School track and field prepares to set make their mark at state

MASON, Mich. — A group of Mason High School students have put their heart and soles into track, and now, that hard work is paying off as they getting ready to set their mark at the MHSAA state championships.

One of the events running its course to state is the boy's 4x400 ran by AJ Martel, Cole Ries, James Meninga and Dalton Dunn. It's the first season the boys have ran the event together, and it hasn't been without hurdles.

"In theory, it's super easy. Everyone runs around the track as fast as they can, then, they hand the baton off then another person does it," said AJ Martel.

In time, the group gained confidence in their ability to run as a unit.

"As the season progressed, the more we ran it, we just got really comfortable with one another, and I think we're doing really good right now in hand-offs," said Ries.

And for Meninga, the only senior member of the relay team, he is not just passing the physical baton, he's passing the symbolic one too.

"I really appreciate the opportunity to have one final race with them, and then, knowing that next year they're going just to be really good next year," said Meninga.

Mason track and field also has several girls competing at state this year. Riley Gill is a junior and is competing in four events, 100m hurdles, 300m hurdles, 4x200m relay and 4x400m relay.

"It's very, it makes me feel good about myself, but this season has been very slow. We haven't run against that much competition, so running at states feels like I can push myself a lot harder," said Gill.

Gill's next goal after the state championship is to break the Mason 100m hurdles record.

"I've been going for it every since last year, when I was beginning to improve, and it became in sight," said Gills.

Her personal record is 15.3 seconds, and the time to beat is 15.1 seconds.

