Rayner Park renovations spark debate in Mason

Rayner Park is undergoing changes in Mason starting next week, and although this has been known for the last couple of years, neighbors are just now starting to voice concerns.

Local officials and neighbors spoke with me Tuesday to talk about Rayner Park after the meeting.

Video shows residents speaking during the public comment section of the Council meeting Monday evening. (The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A tense Mason City Council meeting happened Monday night about changes in Rayner Park. I broke down the concerns from residents as well as the city's response.

"Everything that you've done on paper shows that you have no idea what's going on," said one concerned neighbor.

Strong words from neighbors at Monday's City Council meeting caused frustration. There are plans to start construction at Rayner Park on July 15.

"Your accessibility ramp is a great idea, but it also ends in a play structure and the exits are a crawl tunnel, step-offs onto platforms, and a slide," said Mason resident Kaitlyn Hunt.

Another neighbor criticized a survey about the future park plans that was sent out during the pandemic.

She says,"I do not think the community and therefore the council was advised enough to make an adequate decision."

But are these concerns now being brought up too late?

Mayor Russ Whipple says there were numerous times throughout the process for public comment.

"I feel for the concerns. I seriously do. But I hope you understand that what we are doing up here is dealing with what we know," said Whipple.

One local business owner who attended the meeting said he thinks there's a communication issue between neighbors and the board.

"What can we do in the future? Clearly, there are communication problems, and that falls as much on the people to try and stay informed, to me, as it does the council," said Shawn Sodman.

Councilmember Scott Preadmore said after Monday's meeting, there may be potential expansion in the future which may help with some concerns.

Mayor Whipple strongly urges neighbors to continue to stay active in future meetings.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook