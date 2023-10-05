Rain, rain go away! Rain causes ramp closure postponements in Mason

MASON, Mich. — Construction has continued on US-127 near Mason, however rainy weather is causing some delays for these two ramps.

US-127 ON Ramp at Kipp Road and US-127 OFF Ramp at M-36 Cedar Street. MDOT has provided an updated timeline on when construction will continue. These ramps will be closer starting Monday 7AM till Thursday at 12 PM.

Click herefor alternate routes

