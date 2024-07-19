Portion of US-127 near Mason officially dedicated to fallen Michigan State Police Trooper

In July of 2020, a drunk driver collided with Michigan State Trooper Caleb Starr's patrol car. He succumbed to his injuries just a few weeks later.

Nearly four years since his death, the portion of US-127 from Cedar Street to I-96 near his hometown of Mason was dedicated in his honor.

Video shows moments from Friday's ceremony, as well as MSP Lt. Rene Gonzalez sharing the importance of honoring Trooper Star's memory.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

On July 10, 2020, Michigan State Police Trooper Caleb Starr's patrol car was hit by a drunk driver. A few weeks later, Trooper Starr succumbed to his injuries. And on Friday, a portion of US-127 near his hometown of Mason was dedicated in his honor.

"Not a day goes by that I don't wonder what it would be like if he was here," Rachael Starr said. "Where he could help the girls perfect their cheer stunts or coach the Lego team."

An emotional afternoon in Mason. The community coming together to honor one of their own in fallen Trooper Caleb Starr.

"Caleb Starr is originally from this area," Lt. Rene Gonzalez said. "He'd hot family here. We've got tons of family here. We've got retired troopers, we've got retired officers, we've got active officers. Troopers from all over the state are here as well."

Nearly four years after Trooper Starr's death after being hit by a drunk driver, the stretch of US-127 from Cedar Street to I-96 was officially dedicated in his honor.

"It says a lot about Trooper Starr," Lt. Gonzalez said. "That he was well known, his family is still thinking about him. But we want it to be know to his family that Trooper Starr and his family is still part of the MSP and we will never forget that."

According to data from the Michigan State Police, there were 8,817 alcohol-involved crashes in 2023. 272 of them were fatal. Michigan State Police Lt. Rene Gonzalez says he hopes these new signs immortalizing Trooper Starr serve as a reminder of the dangers of impaired driving.

"We wish that we wouldn't have to do this," he said. "We don't want to lose another police officer in the line of duty. So we're hoping people will look into it and go 'wow, he was killed by a drunk driver.' And we're hoping that people think twice before getting behind a wheel or get distracted because any of that can happen."

