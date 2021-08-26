Police: Drunk driver going the wrong way on U.S. 127 near Mason hits two other cars

MASON, Mich. — Three people were taken to the hospital Wednesday night after a three-car crash on U.S. 127 near Mason.

According to a tweet from Michigan State Police First District, a trooper traveling northbound on U.S. 127 near Barnes Road in Ingham County came across the crash. Two of the vehicles were on fire.

Police said preliminary investigation indicates an intoxicated 21-year-old man was driving a pickup truck in the wrong direction in the northbound lane and struck two cars. He remains in the hospital with serious injuries.

Courtesy of Michigan State Police Car crash Wednesday night

One of the other drivers is still in the hospital with serious injuries. The other has been treated and released.

