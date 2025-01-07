PLAYOFF TAILGATE: Meredith Crowel's delicious Lions sugar cookies

One neighbor in Mason loves to bake, especially for tailgates.

I'll break down the recipe.

Video shows the baking process of Lions themed cookies.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"Oh, I've been baking for a long time; I grew up baking," said Mason neighbor Meredith Crowel.

She says she spends game days preparing sweets to bring tailgating.

"We usually hang out at my brother-in-law's."

Crowel says it's been an exciting season to watch with her loved ones.

"Different friends and neighbors, we'll all get together to watch the game."

Bringing baked goods she's made from scratch.

"Today we are making Lions-themed sugar cookies. The thing I really like about this one is it's an easy dough that comes together and keeps the shape of your cookies."

While following a recipe from her favorite baker, Sally McKenney, I helped her cut out lion shapes before putting them in the oven.

"So, we'll bake these for eleven minutes."

While waiting for the cookies to finish, Crowel makes her frosting... also from scratch.

Her trick is adding blue food coloring.

"Dip this in, and when it comes out, you have swirls."

Now she's ready to take these to watch the game.

"And there they are, they turned out cute."

