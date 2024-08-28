Plans for the future of Mason Parks brought neighbors out to voice their concerns

Local officials held an open house to hear from neighbors when making a decision on whether or not to remove the parks from Mason's master plan.

Members of the community came to ask questions.

Video shows neighbors voicing concerns, specifically about Bond Park.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

At a Planning Commission meeting tonight, neighbors came to talk to the board about how they're feeling before a decision is made.

The discussion tonight brought out neighbor Doris Harrison,

"Tell them we don't have anywhere else to go."

To speak on behalf of kids in her neighborhood.

"They're having so much fun, and that's what the community is about."

As the city takes the first step to amend the 2023 Master Plan.

"The amendment will allow the city to potentially sell a portion of Bond Park," said City Manager Deborah Stuart.

The Planning Commission held a meeting to start the process, having a public hearing before potentially passing it to the council.

Local leaders told me the City Council does not have the right to sell off park property if it is included in the Master Plan. In the current plan, they would have to ask the public to vote on a decision, but that may change.

"I don't like that they want to take the parks out of the master plan; that's just taking our rights away, I feel," said Harrison.

Neighbor after neighbor...

"I encourage you to vote no."

...came to share...

"When we give up our parklands, we give up something we can't give back."

...their thoughts...

"Keep the parks in the master plan."

The Planning Commission ultimately decided to deny passing the amendment to the council, which means the parks will stay in the city's Master Plan.

