Peaceful protest led by Mason students demanded transparency from the district

Transparency issues grow as Mason High School students and their parents feel left in the dark

The district is currently facing a federal lawsuit after the school board reinstated a student that allegedly committed two acts of sexual assault on school grounds

Watch to learn why students felt the need to protect class Wednesday

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Wednesday Mason High School students walked out of class at 9 am to protest recent events in the school. Students are calling for more transparency following the federal law suit against the district and an incident where a former Mason Police Officer left his firearm and gun belt unattended in the school.

"With the stuff that's going on they basically just want to keep it hidden from us, keep all the information hidden and that's not right," said Mason High School student Wyatt Goodkencht.

Issues of transparency from the district came to light at a school board meeting Thursday February 8, where community members brought concerns to the board about a former Mason Police Officer leaving his firearm unattended in the school and a federal lawsuit against the district sparked by the school board decision to reinstate a student who allegedly sexually assault a girl on school grounds. Now students like Goodkencht are questioning why students were not informed of these issues.

"We feel like we are not heard, the school does not care about what we have to say or what we think. Um they basically only want to hear what the popular kid think and people who are like tied to the state" said Godkencht.

Following the protest the attorney representing the Mason Public School District said in a statement "It is not appropriate or permissible under federal law to discuss the details of a Title IX investigation or pending litigation involving minor students. Without discussing the specifics of this case, it can be said that the school district has an obligation to provide an appropriate education to all of its students and there are specific statutes governing and limiting the discipline applicable to each situation. In the present case, the school district acted in compliance with the applicable law and plaintiff’s lawsuit against the school district and its administrators has no merit," said attorney Mark Ostrowski.

City Council Member Rita Vogel spoke out in support of students saying in a statement "Feeling safe is a key component of a supportive learning environment. Education and protection are fundamental rights for all girls. Feeling comfortable in a learning environment is important for women's education so they can develop skills, knowledge, and confidence."

"If you hear us please..please listen and don't just take what we've said today and everything that has happened and sweep it under the rug like everything else," said Goodkencht

In a statement addressed to students, families and faculty Superintendent Gary Kinzer said "I have heard the feedback and concerns from families and the community regarding two recent situations that have resulted in concerns about the safety of students and staff at Mason Public Schools and the communication surrounding these issues. I want to assure you that student and staff safety is our top priority and is at the center of every decision the district and I make."

Students say they're concerned that the school hasn't spoken out about recent issues and that they feel left in the dark

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook