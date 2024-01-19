"Our community has embraced the girls" Holt High School creates an even playing field for female wrestlers

Holt High School is one of few in the state to have a full girls wrestling roster

This weekend Holt is hosting the largest girls wrestling tournament in Michigan

Watch to learn more about the Holt girls wrestling program

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Holt High School is a place where students learn lessons every day but, on the wrestling mat, students aren't learning lessons about math and science. They're learning how to get up when life gets you down

For Holt Wrestling Head Coach Stan Granger, wrestling isn't about winning matches.

"It doesn't matter what career you're in it doesn't matter what you're doing you have to put effort in and try to become better. You don't always just become top dog because nobody's around," said Granger

As students make their way through the program Granger hopes his wrestlers learn things like mental toughness, grit and to always break through, characteristics you may not associate with a girls sport. But at Holt high school they have worked to make an inculsive wrestling program for boys and girls.

"When I first started there was one girl on the team and then Clara joined in that same year but later on, but I think that it's really cool that it went from us 3 to 14," said Holt senior Giselle Parker.

According the MHSAA during the 2022-2023 season 874 girls competed during the wrestling season, versus 9603 boys. That means for every 10 boys one girl compete.

A statistic Giselle Parker hope to see grow.

"I think that girls should just try it out for a year and if you like it stick with it, if you don't that's okay but at least you tried it," said Parker.

This weekend is Rocky's weekend at Holt a high school, a tournament Granger only dreamed of hosting. 10 girls teams from across the state will travel to compete in Holt and Granger says it's the largest high school girls wrestling competition in Michigan

"Just proud our community has embraced the girls movement and not every body is doing that," said Granger.

Parkers next goal for the girls team is to compete at the state championship this spring.

