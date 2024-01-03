Onondaga Tavern fire "suspicious in nature" says Ingham County Sheriff

The Onondaga Tavern caught fire Sunday December 31

Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth said the fire is "suspicous"

Watch to learn more about the investigation

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your Onondaga neighborhood reporter Hannah McIlree, here at the Onondaga Tavern that has been fenced off by constructions workers after the building caught fire on Sunday.

Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth told Fox 47 that the "Fire is suspicious in nature."

The sheriff's office is working with Michigan State Police arson investigators to determine the cause.

Nobody was injured in the fire.

Anyone with information should contact the Ingham county sheriffs office

In Onondaga, I'm your neighborhood reporter, Hannah McIlree Fox 47 news.

