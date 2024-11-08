One teacher is going above and beyond for Veterans in our neighborhoods

Students sat down with me to tell me what they've learned about Veterans Day.

Ingham County ISD honors Veterans in our neighborhood.

Video shows the impact a teacher at North Star has on our neighborhoods.



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

One teacher at North Star School in Mason doesn’t just take one day to celebrate Veterans Day.

"Every year I make sure our students learn about people who have come before them," said teacher Karen Keel.

Keel has been teaching the importance of Veterans Day since joining the ISD in 2003.

"We celebrate specifically the veterans in their history and people in their current community," said Keel.

Keel helps students with emotional impairments, including student Blaze Sheppard, understand the importance of honoring those who fought and served our nation.

"I have a grandpa. He is a veteran, and he used to be in the Navy," said Sheppard.

Keel’s way of teaching this is by having the kids make customized American flags bearing the names of our local veterans. Now, the project has grown beyond her classroom.

Keel says the rest of the Ingham County ISD is participating this year.

"It means the ripple is big," said Keel.

That means so much to her because of her family.

For weeks, students deliver flags to neighbors, place veteran flags at a memorial at the ISD, and even help register veterans to be honored.

"Those connections and those interactions change the culture," said Keel.

Keel says it’s increasing confidence among her students and giving them a way to be included in the community.

"As those connections get bigger, the work our veterans have done for us is more evident."

Coming together and learning from one another—all because of Veterans Day.

"Veterans help our country," said Sheppard.

Keel says they will continue accepting registrations for all veterans to be honored until November 14th.

You can find more information at the link below.

https://www.inghamisd.org/wtc/

