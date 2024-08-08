One local business providing financial relief for our neighbors in Mason

City Limits is offering free bowling for kids under the age of 16 now until Labor Day.

As a way to help neighbors with the costs of inflation.

Video shows neighbors taking their kids to City Limits Thursday to bowl for free.



Finding inexpensive ways to entertain kids in our neighborhoods can be tough. A local business is helping provide some financial relief and fun for local families.

Jose Sanchez,

"A lot of places don't do this," said Sanchez.

Spent his Thursday bowling, for free.

"It saves me some money, saves my mom some money."

City Limits in Mason is offering free bowling for kids under the age of 16.

"Two free games every day, all the way up until Labor Day," said lead coordinator Scott Schaberg.

This is something City Limits has been doing for kids every summer for the last couple of years.

"You can sign up a family of four people, you can get two free games every day as well," said Schaberg.

As a way to give families an affordable way to treat their kids to some fun.

"Trying to get strikes and winning."

One neighbor saw this as an opportunity to spend time with his kids.

"This is something that's a little cheaper, keeps these kids entertained while they aren't in school," said Paul Woley.

For Sanchez,

"I think it's good because inflation's been hard," said Sanchez.

Sanchez says that he's always loved bowling, but with costs rising, it's been tough to be able to still do the things he loves.

"You have to go to certain spots to find things cheaper and gas too. Everything."

He's thankful that places like City Limits can give him and his friends a chance to enjoy their summer.

