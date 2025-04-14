One hospitalized after crash on US-127

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

We're learning more about a crash that closed northbound U.S. 127 for several hours on Sunday.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office says that just before noon, a 54-year-old man lost control of his motorcycle and crashed on the freeway near Barnes Road.

The man was taken to Sparrow Hospital with serious injuries but is listed in stable condition.

Deputies say the man was wearing a helmet, and the cause of the crash is still unknown.

Neighbors with any information on the crash are asked to call the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office.

