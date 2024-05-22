ON THE ROAD: The Mason High School Jazz Band prepares for the first live Courthouse Concert of the season

Video shows Mason High School seniors, Joey Rice and Atticus Erbe, as they practice for the jazz band's last concert of the school year.

The entire Mason High School Jazz Band will be performing at the Thursday Night Live Courthouse Concert as FOX47 News takes their show on the road, beginning at 5:30.

At the event, neighbors will be able to enjoy live jazz music, food, and fun at the Ingham County Courthouse in downtown Mason.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"Jazz has always been this thing that I really loved," says Senior Atticus Erbe. "I had a Walkman when I was younger that I would play Artie Shaw cassette stuff. I just have always loved jazz music."

Atticus, Joey, and more than 20 other high school jazz band students are practicing for their live performance, Thursday, at the Ingham County Courthouse. "I really enjoy end of the year concerts because it's all music that we've played throughout the year, and really just shows what we are and who we are," says Senior, Joey Rice.

These students practice bright and early on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and each performance has lead up to the live concert at the Ingham County Courthouse. "It's kind of the culmination of our year," says Beth Bousfield, Band Director at Mason Public Schools.

WATCH: How to contribute to the Mason Food Bank at the Thursday Night Live Courthouse Concert...

Local Food Drive Aims to Fill Truck for Mason Food Bank at Thursday Night Live Event

The jazz band consists of saxophones, trumpets, trombones, clarinets, a rhythm section, guitar, bass, piano, and drums. "We try to model a standar jazz band, but we have some expanded sections. For example, we have five clarinet palyers that play trumpet parts along with the trumpet players," says Bousfield.

Neighbors who come downtown to enjoy the concert will have quite the show. According to Erbe, "There's definitely some classics, Take the 'A' Train, Fly Me to the Moon... Songs that people who might not know jazz will still like those songs and know them."

But, for some students, the performance Thursday will be a bittersweet one.

"I'm just excited to have my last performance with the jazz band (and) with my friends," says Rice. "Yeah," added Erbe. "Just really enjoy the last performance."

You can see the entire Mason Jazz Band perform live as we take our show on the road for the first Thursday Night Live Courthouse Concert of the season.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook