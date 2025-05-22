ON THE ROAD: Mason volunteer maintains food pantry, highlights growing donation needs

MASON, Mich — A Mason resident is making a difference in his community by ensuring local food resources remain stocked for neighbors in need.



Non perishable goods as well as fresh fruits and vegetables are items the Mason Food Bank always needs.

Neighbors in Mason play a part in donating all year round.

Video shows the tiny pantry in Mason and the Mason Food Bank.

Dennis Quinn checks on a local food pantry every day, making sure it's filled with essentials for anyone experiencing food insecurity.

"This is our tiny pantry, we call it," Quinn said.

For two years, Quinn has dedicated himself to maintaining this community resource.

"We help keep it stocked with food for anyone or anybody who happens to be in need," Quinn said.

His commitment extends beyond the neighborhood pantry. Quinn also volunteers regularly at the Mason Food Bank.

"I do that on Tuesdays and sometimes Thursdays if they need me," Quinn said.

According to Quinn, the food bank is currently in need of specific donations as supplies are quickly distributed to those in need.

"Definitely peanut butter, protein items like fish and beans," Quinn said.

Fox 47 News has partnered with the Mason Food Bank and LaFontaine to collect food donations leading up to their On The Road event. Community members can contribute during the Thursday Night Live concert.

FOX 47 News will be there for our "On the Road" show. You can watch it live on FOX 47 News at 5:30pm and on our app at 6:00pm.

"It's a fun event Thursday night so hopefully all the community will come down. We have a truck down there to stuff all the food so hopefully we will get more donations!" said Casey Jacobsen with LaFontaine.

Quinn, who previously worked in schools, understands firsthand how hunger impacts learning and development.

"I used to work in the schools, and you could tell when a student didn't have breakfast. It's the only thing on their mind, they can't think about learning, they're hungry. To think that's here locally too? It's just that first need that you need," Quinn said.

Quinn plans to attend Thursday's event and bring additional donations to support the cause.

"You're thing coming up on Thursday is going to help out a lot," Quinn said.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

