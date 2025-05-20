ON THE ROAD: Mason High School jazz band seniors take the stage one last time

MASON, Mich — Mason High School senior Brody McDonald is preparing for his final performance with the school's jazz band as graduation approaches, bringing a bittersweet end to his high school music career.



This Thursday at 6:30 p.m. is the Thursday Night Live courthouse concert.

Video shows how the Mason High School jazz band has prepared for the final concert.

"My favorite part is playing with friends, just playing good music," McDonald said.

The jazz band's final performance will take place at the Thursday Night Live courthouse concert, marking the end of the school year for these young musicians.

"It's only bitter, I'm going to miss Jazz Band, a lot," McDonald said.

Beth Bousfield, who has led the band program for the past 25 years, says the upcoming concert will feature multiple student groups.

"This Thursday, we have the middle school band playing and both jazz bands from the high school. So, we will have three bands," Bousfield said.

The Mason High School band program is inclusive while maintaining standards through its audition process.

"Any student that wants to play in the jazz band gets to play, but we do have an audition process for placement," Bousfield said.

For Bousfield, the Thursday Night Live concert represents an important tradition and a meaningful farewell for graduating seniors.

"It's the goodbye and last hurrah, and it's just always a good time," Bousfield said.

While McDonald is closing this chapter of his musical journey at Mason High School, his passion for music will continue beyond graduation.

"I'm in a band with a few people and we get gigs and play for the community," McDonald said.

