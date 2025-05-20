ON THE ROAD: Looking for free family fun this summer? Here's five things to do in Mason!

MASON, Mich — The Mason Chamber of Commerce is kicking off summer with a variety of free and low-cost events for residents and visitors to enjoy throughout the season.

Here's five things to do in Mason this summer:

Thursday Night Live Concert

Ingham County Fair

Pickleball Fundraiser

Independence Day Parade

Find the Bulldog

The first free summer concert of the year begins this Thursday, May 22, with the Mason Jazz Band performing as part of the Thursday Night Live series.

"We are very excited to start off the summer with our Thursday Night Live, this Thursday, May 22nd, with our Mason Jazz Band," said Amy Leforge, executive director of the Mason Chamber of Commerce.

Joann Depeel, a dedicated Mason resident, hasn't missed a city event in the past decade.

"There's so many things to do," Depeel said.

The summer lineup includes several community favorites, including the Ingham County Fair, pickle ball fundraising events, and free parades.

Looking for free family fun this summer?

"In conjunction with the fireworks we will have an Independence Day parade on July 3rd this year," Leforge said.

Families with children can participate in the free Find the Bulldog event, a month-long scavenger hunt at local businesses.

"The whole month of July, the kids love it! They go to the local businesses in Mason and hunt for the Bulldog and turn in their scavenger hunt and have a chance to win the little guy!" Leforge said.

For many residents like Depeel, these community events provide opportunities to spend quality time with visiting family members.

"My son lives in Harbor Springs so when he's here I try to work in an event," Depeel said.

"It all starts here in Mason!" Leforge said.

For dates and times of all upcoming events in Mason, click here.

