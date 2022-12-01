Oh Giving Tree, Oh Giving Tree, Maple Street Mall sets up their Giving Tree

MASON, Mich. — The Maple Street Mall set up their Giving Tree for the third year in a row Wednesday.

However, this year is a little different. Owner Debbie Shattuck’s design team took inspiration from The Grinch Who Stole Christmas! The shop set up a display in their front window paired with a fallen tree.

“That stinker the Grinch, was the Grinch! And he tipped this tree over, right through the window,” said Shattuck.

Though the tree has fa-la-la-llen, donations are rising.

“We’ve got presents all around and in the bucket and what not. The whole concept is to take what you need and donate what you want to,” said Shattuck.

But if you don’t have time to pay a visit to Santa’s workshop, you can always donate monetary funds. The antique store's design team will head out and buy presents with the donated funds.

The Giving Tree will be up until Dec. 24.

