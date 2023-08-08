Northwest Community Schools has $21.5M bond proposal on the ballot

MASON, Mich. — It's Election Day mid-Michigan! And here in Leslie and Onondaga Townships, people are heading to the polls to vote on a school bond proposal.

The Northwest Community Schools in Jackson and Ingham counties has a $21.5 million proposal for improvements to the district.

If passed, the funding will help build and furnish additional classrooms, a multipurpose room and restrooms at multiple school buildings, remodel current school buildings and improve security.

For taxpayers, it will mean a 0 mill increase from the previous year's tax levy.

If you want more information, you can go to the district's website to read up on the bond proposal.

