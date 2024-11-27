No-Shave November in Mason; Local law enforcement gives back

Mason Community Services says they need donations now more than ever.

During the month of November, the Mason Police Department raised money for the Mason Food Bank.

Video shows when the police department will bring the donations to the food bank.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Local law enforcement spent the month of November by participating in No Shave November, to raise money for the Mason Food Bank.

For more than a decade, the Mason Police Department has donated to those in need, "There is a great need in our area," said Police Chief Matt Shutes.

Shutes says this year they wanted to give back locally.

"There's a lot of people that utilize the services of the food bank, and it really ran true to us this year. We thought that we would shake it up and make it 'No Shave for Hunger'," said Shutes.

Linda Houghson of Mason Community Services says this is a huge deal as she's been in a position where she needed help.

"I was a single mom, and I know what it was like to be without," said Houghson.

Houghson says they need donations now more than ever, as they rely on donations and grants.

"It is really a big deal because I'm going to tell you a lot of programs are struggling. The food banks, clothing banks, organizations that help people are going to have limited ability to get grants next year."

Shutes says at the end of the month, his team will present the food bank with the money they raised, just in time for the holidays.

"Each officer will donate that amount that chooses to grow their beard out," said Shutes.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook