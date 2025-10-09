New York man to serve time in Michigan for online child sex crimes

MASON, Mich — Dominic Anthony Candelaria, a 27-year-old man from Buffalo, New York, will serve time in Michigan after being found guilty of Child Sexually Abusive Activity and Using a Computer to Commit a Crime.

According to the Ingham County Sheriff's Office, Candelaria was arrested and extradited from New York after the Ingham County Sheriff's Office named him a suspect during an online child exploitation investigation.

Candelaria was convicted of using social media to get explicit images and videos, including videos from a 12-year-old living in Ingham County.

As part of his conviction, Candelaria was sentenced to serve 84 to 240 months in the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Candelaria is also under investigation by Interpol and multiple law enforcement agencies across the United States.

Following this situation, the Ingham County Sheriff's Office is advising parents to speak with their children about how to use social media and the internet safely.

You can click here to view a list of internet safety tools provided by the Michigan State Police.

If you have information related to possible child sexual exploitation, you can report it to the CyberTipline.

