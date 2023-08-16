New utility rates in Mason could have an affect on your wallet

The city of Mason has changed utility rates and structure

Consumers will be expected to pay flat rates and commodity charges

Watch to see how these rates compare to other Mid-Michigan cities

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The 2023 utility bill rate in Mason and structure was changed, and it could have an affect on you wallets.

The water treatment and wastewater treatment plants will now be charging consumers a ready to serve fee based on their meter size. Users will also pay a flat 8.75 commodity charge.

The ready to serve rate ranks low in comparison to other Mid-Michigan rates. However, Mason is the third highest in total rate as of July 2023.

With an average rate of $99 a month for four units. These changes come after recommendations from third party consultant after a water and sewer rate study was conducted.

