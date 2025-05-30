New basketball court at Hayes Park vandalized days after renovation

MASON, Mich — A newly renovated basketball court at Hayes Park in Mason has been vandalized with tire marks just days after its completion.



With a park millage previously passed, the city was able to update each park in the city.

Department of Public Works tells me it is just disappointing.

Video shows what the vandalism looks like.

The vandalism occurred between 11 p.m. on May 22 and 1 a.m. on May 23, according to Mason Police Chief Matt Shutes.

"We have strong indications that we believe it was a truck," Shutes said.

The basketball courts had just been updated as part of a recently passed park millage.

"With the park millage that passed, we finally had the chance to redo it," said Matt Johnson with the Mason Department of Public Works.

Johnson noted that the renovation had only recently been completed when the vandalism occurred.

"It was officially good to go, repainted, sealed, everything done," Johnson said.

Local residents expressed disappointment at the quick destruction of the new community resource.

"I mean it's less than a week old and there's already vandalism?" one resident commented.

Police are actively investigating the incident and asking for the community's help. Shutes encourages anyone with information to contact the Mason Police Department through the Mason city website.

