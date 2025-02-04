Neighbors reflect on a newly added roundabout in Mason

Neighbors in Mason share what they say is the success of a roundabout that was put in last fall.

According to Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth, he expects crashes to decrease over time.

Video shows what was previously and what the roads look like now.

Bob and Charlotte Wilks have lived in Mason for more than 50 years.

"March 1 will mark our 51st year," Charlotte Wilks said.

Their home sits at the corner of Hagadorn and Sandhill roads—an intersection they say was once among the most crash-prone in the area.

"You always knew to be really careful," Charlotte Wilks said.

For five decades, the couple witnessed numerous crashes outside their home.

"All of a sudden, you'd hear 'eeee,' so you knew someone was applying their brakes very quickly," Charlotte said. "If that’s all you heard, you'd go about your business. But when you heard 'eeee, boom!' you knew it was a crash."

The Wilkses say crashes happened as often as several times a week.

"I mean, several times a week—sometimes even two a day," Charlotte said.

The issue came to light when the Wilkses spoke about their concerns at Bestsellers Books & Coffee Co. in Mason.

Last summer, the Ingham County Road Department moved forward with a plan to convert the four-way stop into a roundabout to address the problem.

"The road commission had to think of a lot of different solutions, and they came up with this one, which I think is great," Bob said.

Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth said the intersection had been a trouble spot for years.

"We averaged 17 accidents in 2022, and 17 again in 2023, we've actually had 13 since it was opened," he said.

Wriggelsworth believes the 13 is likely due to the learning curve of a new intersection style, but he expects crashes to decrease further over time.

"The severity of the accidents should go down over time," he said.

The Wilkses say they hope the roundabout continues to make the area safer.

"So, it's a success?" I asked.

"Oh yeah," Bob and Charlotte said. "I would call it that."

