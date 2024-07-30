Neighbors make their way to Mason for the annual Ingham County Fair

Neighbors gather at the Ingham County Fair to celebrate 170 years.

Celebrations take flight on Wednesday with hot air balloon rides.

Video shows a 15-year-old with his Sheep Cinnamon, who is competing in his first year at the fair.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

This year the Ingham County Fair is back again, but this time, celebrating a big milestone. Neighbors and local officials talk about what makes this fair so special.

Neighbors across Mid-Michigan, make their way to Mason.

"I've been showing my whole life."

"All the kids running around, smiling, happy, and making lifelong family memories."

Each year, for the Ingham County Fair.

"We plan all year for this event."

But this year, they are celebrating 170 years.

"We're having a hot air balloon glow, hot air balloon rides, and a storefront concert."

And for one neighbor, his celebration lasts the whole week.

"This is Cinnamon."

Cinnamon, just one of many sheep owned by 15-year-old Nolan Saltman, is making his first appearance at the fair this year.

"I have three sheep, birds, and goats."

Saltman says every year he looks forward to showing off his herd while making friends with other owners.

"It's just a way of life because I've been showing my entire life."

The Fairgrounds event director says this fair is a big deal for farmers across our neighborhoods.

"The last few years we've had record auction sales."

For Saltman and his friends, this fair is all about the auctions, but for other neighbors, their favorite part.

"We come for the food."

"The rides."

"The food, specifically the funnel cake."

The Ingham County Fair goes through August 3rd right here in Mason.

