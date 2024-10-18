Neighbors in Mason have differed views on the Marijuana proposal on the ballot this November

Local leaders share what is on the ballot this November.

Recreational marijuana dispensaries like this in Lansing can be seen in many of our neighborhoods, but one spot where you won't see those facilities is here in Mason—at least, not right now.

In 2018, Michigan legalized recreational marijuana, allowing businesses to open shop throughout mid-Michigan, but for Mason, the decision wasn't immediate.

"We did get an outside entity that said they were going to put a question in front of our voters that said they were going to enact an ordinance," said Mason Mayor Russ Whipple.

Whipple says after that happened, the council decided to pose the question to voters themselves so that the city could write the ordinance that would mesh with the city's code.

Now, years later, the question on the November ballot,

"Do you want to approve two retail establishments?"

Two recreational facilities potentially coming into town and neighbors in Mason are having mixed feelings.

"I think it's going to happen regardless," said Kim Wagner.

Wagner says though she thinks it will pass, she worries about the location.

"I wouldn't want them by schools, I wouldn't want them by parks or anywhere where kids go. If they could keep them in the downtown area."

For neighbor Ed Clarke, he doesn't feel as though it is a good idea to pass the proposal at all.

"Like any drug, one can become dependent or addicted to the drug and that could elevate crime."

Though Clarke is a hard "no" on the proposal, Whipple says for neighbors undecided, they should read the frequently asked questions on the Mason City website, https://www.mason.mi.us

