Neighbors helping neighbors; One group in Mason is helping local nonprofits

Building 21 is a local nonprofit providing after school programs for teens in my neighborhood.

100 + Women who care is a group that started in Jackson and now has made its way across our neighborhoods.

Video shows Mason women group giving back to local nonprofits.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Chris Waltz of 100 Plus Women said the group has made a significant impact in Mason.

“We have given almost $130,000 away to Mason charities,” Waltz said.

Waltz explained that since 2018, women from Mason have met four times a year to select a nonprofit in their community to support.

“The women vote on it, and whatever one gets picked, the women all write a $100 check to that organization,” she said.

On Tuesday, Waltz and other women from Mason made their first donation drop-off of the year, presenting a check for nearly $5,000.

“It’s just a bunch of women and their partners coming together to make a big impact in Mason,” Waltz said.

The organization receiving the check was Building 21.

“We are an after-school teen center, so we provide after-school programs for students,” Executive Director Benjamin Schartow said.

Schartow said that the same year 100 Plus Women began their efforts, tragedy struck Building 21.

“There was a fire in 2018 that burnt our entire facility down,” he said.

Now, seven years later, they are still working to bring it back to life.

“We had a planning meeting on March 18, 2020, and then the world shut down,” Schartow said. “That delayed everything for years, and then costs skyrocketed, and it just became out of reach.”

Schartow said they hope to finally open their new location this fall, something that wouldn’t be possible without support from groups like 100 Plus Women.

“I am grateful for the people who believe in the mission and who believe in the cause,” he said.

Waltz added that all women in Mason are welcome to join the effort.

Click here to get involved.

