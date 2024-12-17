Neighbors helping neighbors; How one Mason man is going out of his way to lend a helping hand

Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth says that winter weather means more car crashes.

Jordan Viaches, a neighbor in Mason, takes time out of his day to go help neighbors.

Video shows the routine for Jordan when he drives around.

One neighbor is taking time out of his day to help drivers impacted by winter weather.

Jordan Viaches runs a farm, works a full-time job and in his free time, heads out on the road.

"I will go play in the snow with my truck, as my wife calls it."

Playing—as Jordan puts it—means driving around to help his Mason neighbors.

"See if I can find anyone who slid off the side of the road, has a flat tire, or just needs help shoveling something."

Many drivers in Mid-Michigan face challenges during the winter months, but not everyone has seen a good Samaritan like Viaches out on the roads.

"I've got tow straps, shovels, a lockout kit if you lock your keys in the car, gas if you run out of gas, jump starters. Little stuff that's annoying to people, but hopefully I'm there to help out."

Viaches says he does this to give back and as a hobby.

"When they're stuck from the weather."

Just down the road, at the Ingham County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth says winter crashes are far too common.

"It doesn't take much snow to ice over a roadway."

He stresses that driving behavior is key to preventing accidents during these colder months.

"The thing we need to change is our behaviors. Give yourself more time, slow down, stick to focusing on what you're doing in the car, and stay off your phone."

Back at the farm, Viaches says he plans to keep helping as long as he can.

"It gives me a break from work, and I can go out, drive my truck, and help people who need it."

For drivers out on winter roads, it’s neighbors like Viaches who make all the difference.

