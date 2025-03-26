Neighbors helping neighbors; Free ride program in Mason

Mason Community Services is offering yet another program for our neighbors.

Whether it is driving to the doctor or the grocery store, you can get a ride for free.

Video shows what the program entails and who is qualified for it.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

“For people that don’t have rides, it’s just huge.”

Neighbor Charles Killinger relies on public transportation nearly every day.

“Some of us really need it.”

Killinger says he utilizes the CATA bus system when traveling.

“It’s very important for us to have that transportation.”

However, CATA isn’t available regularly in all neighborhoods, including Mason, where leaders at Mason Community Services saw a need for transportation firsthand.

“We got a van and decided to help where we could,” said Chuck Walls, president of Mason Community Services.

Walls says the organization is now helping more neighbors get rides.

“Transporting people to doctors' appointments, treatments, physical therapy—things like that where they weren’t able to take themselves.”

Through their transportation services, Walls says they rely solely on neighbor volunteers to be drivers.

“We’re just here trying to fill the gap.”

He says there is a large need in Mason, with over 60 rides provided this year so far.

“A couple times a week we’ll have calls from people that either don’t have family or neighbors to give them a ride.”

Killinger says programs like these are needed, especially in areas without public transportation.

“It’s huge. It’s all about being supportive and helping other people.”

More information on how to utilize the transportation services is available here.

