Neighbors are stocking up at one local grocery store ahead of winter storm

From bread to sidewalk salt, eggs, meat, and even a little beer, shoppers are filling their carts.

Employees prepare for high foot traffic.

Video shows neighbors shopping at Darell's in Mason.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Snow has arrived, and I wanted to see if this winter weather had any impact on my local grocery store.

Melody Bennett, the COO at Darell’s, said they always try to keep the essentials in stock.

"We always try to make sure we are full of your everyday items," Bennett said.

Mason residents are making their way to Darell’s Market and Hardware to grab supplies.

"Grabbing food before the storm," one shopper said.

Some shoppers say they’re picking up whatever their families request.

"Right now, eggs, bread, and whatever my mom tells me, really," one customer said.

Many expect to spend the next few days hunkered down at home.

"We were thinking about going out to eat tonight, but we're staying home because it sounds like it's going to be pretty bad," another shopper said.

Store owners tell me they typically see a rush of customers before severe weather hits.

"The ice melt is already gone," COO, Melody Bennet said.

Employee Scott Eckhart said he and his team prepare for storms well in advance.

"I keep track of the forecast, and if I feel like it'll be bad weather, I plan on ordering more products so we have more ready to go," he said.

At the meat counter, demand is especially high.

"I have more employees working so we can take care of our customers better," Eckhart said.

And for shoppers, many say they’re just glad there haven’t been repeated snowstorms this winter.

"So I guess we can't complain, right?" one customer said.

