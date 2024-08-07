Neighbors and local officials gathered in Mason Thursday to honor 1938 Mason Police Officer

Mason Police Chief Matt Shutes tells me why he wanted to hold the memorial.

One member of Officer Hinkley's family who attended the memorial shares what it means to have this after all this time has passed.

Video shows neighbors and local officials gathering for a memorial to honor Officer Hinkley.



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Neighbors and local officials gathered Tuesday evening to honor the only Mason police officer to have died in the line of duty.

86 years later,

"We're gathered here to have a memorial," said Mason Police Chief Matt Shutes.

Mason Police Chief Matt Shutes and the City of Mason organized a memorial.

"For the only fallen officer in the city of Mason's history," Shutes said.

To honor Officer James Ray Hinkley, who died a hero, on August 6, 1938.

"Who literally made the ultimate sacrifice for the people of Mason," said Mayor Russ Whipple.

"I think it's time people know more about him," said Diane Bishop.

Chief Shutes says Hinkley was walking home a Mason woman from a diner when the woman's estranged husband pulled the car around the corner of Jefferson and shot at him.

"As he was going down, he shot 4 out of 5 shots and the 4th shot hit the suspect. They both died right there," said Shutes.

Neighbors and local officials gathered in downtown Mason and came to say a few words including a relative of Hinkley.

"I think that all people that have given their life should be remembered," said Bishop.

Diane Bishop, a Mason neighbor, is Hinkley's great niece.

"This is extra special because this is strictly for my uncle," Bishop said.

Shutes says at the end of the day it's incredibly important to recognize the people who gave their life for our neighborhoods.

"We still need to remember these lessons of heroism and bravery," said Shutes.

