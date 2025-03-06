Navigating retirement amid economic challenges

A local financial advisor breaks down the stock market.

Free financial workshops are happening in Mason.

Video shows neighbors expressing how they feel about retirement.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Mason neighbor Joann DePeel has been saving for retirement for years.

“Just my upbringing. You had to plan on these things, and my parents helped me with that,” DePeel said.

But she recognizes times have changed, especially when it comes to finances.

“I see the people now with children that can't afford things, and it just breaks my heart,” she said.

One of those young people pulling from her savings is Michelle Adams.

“One bill comes up, and it's unexpected because things have increased,” Adams said.

Adams is decades away from retirement but said student loans, rising costs, and financial worries make it extremely difficult to save.

“It is always in the back of my mind,” she said.

Those who are saving into a retirement account have seen recent ups and downs in the stock market.

With that in mind, I sat down with Christopher Buck, a local financial advisor, to discuss what neighbors are talking about.

“Don't concentrate on what the market is doing; concentrate on what you can do,” Buck said.

Buck said fluctuation in the market is nothing new. However, he advised neighbors nearing retirement to sit down with an advisor sooner rather than later.

“As we approach retirement, our risk tolerance goes down. The closer we get to retirement, the less risky we should be,” he said.

For neighbors looking for financial guidance, Buck said he offers free workshops. I've linked more information here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook