Name Your Price Adoption Special at Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter

MASON, Mich. — It is a busy time of year for animal shelters as they see a rise in intakes, especially cats. In an effort to encourage adoptions, Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter (ICACS) holds a Name Your Price Pet Adoption special August 16-20. All adopters have the opportunity to name their own price, other than zero, to adopt a new furry friend.
Adoptable dogs and cats will have been spayed or neutered, microchipped, and have age-appropriate vaccinations. Dog licenses must still be purchased. Adoption applications are required, along with a letter of approval by the landlord or leasing agency.
If another dog is currently living in the household, a dog meet-and-greet may be arranged by appointment after an approved adoption application has been submitted. Pet adoption is a lifelong commitment and should be a planned household decision.
Adoptable pets can be viewed here.
ICACS is also recruiting foster homes for the many cats in their care. If long-term adoption is not a right fit for the household, consider temporary placements through the ICACS foster program. Contact the foster coordinator at 517-676-8311 for more details.
For more information on other programs at Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter, contact the shelter at 517-676-8370, visit the ICACS website at www.ac.ingham.org, or visit the shelter at 600 Buhl St. in Mason. ICACS is open M,T,Th,F,Sa 10:30-5pm and W 10:30-6pm. The shelter is closed on county observed holidays.
Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.