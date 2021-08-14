Name Your Price Adoption Special at Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter

MASON, Mich. — It is a busy time of year for animal shelters as they see a rise in intakes, especially cats. In an effort to encourage adoptions, Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter (ICACS) holds a Name Your Price Pet Adoption special August 16-20. All adopters have the opportunity to name their own price, other than zero, to adopt a new furry friend.

Adoptable dogs and cats will have been spayed or neutered, microchipped, and have age-appropriate vaccinations. Dog licenses must still be purchased. Adoption applications are required, along with a letter of approval by the landlord or leasing agency.

If another dog is currently living in the household, a dog meet-and-greet may be arranged by appointment after an approved adoption application has been submitted. Pet adoption is a lifelong commitment and should be a planned household decision.

Adoptable pets can be viewed here.

ICACS is also recruiting foster homes for the many cats in their care. If long-term adoption is not a right fit for the household, consider temporary placements through the ICACS foster program. Contact the foster coordinator at 517-676-8311 for more details.

For more information on other programs at Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter, contact the shelter at 517-676-8370, visit the ICACS website at www.ac.ingham.org, or visit the shelter at 600 Buhl St. in Mason. ICACS is open M,T,Th,F,Sa 10:30-5pm and W 10:30-6pm. The shelter is closed on county observed holidays.

