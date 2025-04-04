Mother Nature’s Aftermath: How Neighbors Can Prepare for Future Rainfall

One neighbor tells me her basement flooded after Wednesday evening's rainfall.

Ingham County Emergency Manager breaks down how to best prepare for future rainfall.

Video shows flooding from the Sycamore River at Lee Austin Park in Mason.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Mason resident Dianne Hall said she spent much of the night dealing with the aftermath.

“I stayed up most of the night, mopping in the basement,” Hall said.

She said the flooding wasn’t from Sunday’s rain.

“Not Sunday, nope. It was all from yesterday,” she said.

Inside and outside, the flooding was extensive.

“A pond that came yesterday, suddenly, early morning. It's never been there before,” Hall said.

She isn’t the only one dealing with water issues. One neighbor reached out through social media and shared pictures and videos of her flooded backyard.

As seen in the footage, the water in her backyard had risen up to her knees due to rising levels at Sycamore Creek.

Wanting to know how residents can prepare and stay safe in case more rain comes this weekend, I spoke with Ingham County Emergency Manager Rob Dale about what areas neighbors should keep an eye on.

“We always look for the river areas. It's the quickest to flood. We drove by this morning. Also, the more rural flatlands, farm areas, where the rain just has nowhere to go,” Dale said.

Dale emphasized the importance of avoiding driving through deep water.

“We've had instances where the roads have caved in,” he said.

He also advised homeowners to take precautions before storms hit.

“Bringing things out of the basement so they don't get damaged and checking your sump pump, making sure that is going well,” Dale said.

Hall said she has already taken those steps to prepare for future rainfall.

“I moved a bunch of stuff out of my basement last night,” she said.

Dale also noted that flood damage is often not covered by insurance and recommends that residents obtain a flood rider to avoid costly repairs.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook