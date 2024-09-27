More than 150 neighbors out of jobs in Mason at Dart Container

Former employees at Dart Container are under NDA's according to one resident in Mason.

Dart says that they had to exterminate jobs due to inflation.

Video shows one local business owner and the Dart products he uses to run his ice cream shop.



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"It was very shocking," said Daily Scoop owner, Shawn Sodman, "I do feel for them."

Sodman says it was hard to hear that more than 150 Dart employees lost their jobs. Here at his business, oftentimes, a scoop is served in one of the company's products.

"Everything we use is Dart."

According to a statement from Dart, there simply weren't enough orders from customers like Shawn.

Dart's CEO Keith Clark said in a statement, "Growth in the packaging industry has stagnated post-pandemic, and many of our customers have experienced the impacts of inflation to their business, which affected their demand for food and beverage packaging."

According to August data from Ipsos, about one-third of Americans say they're spending less on fast food and delivery compared to the start of the year.

Mason neighbor Ashley Stokes said she hopes her Mason neighbors can come together for those who lost their jobs.

"If there's anything we can do for those families, that would be incredible to jump in," said Stokes.

Stokes says especially with the holidays coming up.

"I would be willing to help out with any families needing expenses paid or Christmas."

"There's never a right time for anybody to be laid off, but going into the holiday season usually is going to make it rougher, mentally," said Sodman.

One former Dart employee did reach out to me and said he is under a non-disclosure agreement to receive severance, so he couldn't talk about the situation.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook