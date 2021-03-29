Monday morning fire destroys carpet warehouse in Delhi Township

MASON, Mich. — A Monday morning fire destroyed a back building at Discount Carpet warehouse in Delhi Township.

Delhi Township Fire Chief Brian Ball says they got a call for a building fire at approximately 4:45 a.m.

When crews arrived on the scene, the fire was through the roof. Ball said the building is a total loss.

There were no injuries, but crews are still on the scene.

“We got to really do our best, so it doesn’t rekindle, so we’re going to be here all day,” Ball said.

The Lansing and Mason fire departments assisted with the fire.

