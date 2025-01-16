Mixed opinions in Mason ahead of a new presidency

Mixed opinions in our neighborhoods heading into a new presidency.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"I voted for President Biden," said neighbor Johnathon Denton.

"It's hard to say if anything was accomplished," said neighbor Christopher Buck.

A mixed reaction from our Mason neighbors as President Joe Biden prepares to leave the Oval Office.

As President Joe Biden gave closing remarks Wednesday evening, I wanted to hear how people in my neighborhood were feeling about the last four years.

"My feelings on Biden's presidency, I'm not sure, I may be indifferent," said neighbor Raymon Torres.

With some neighbors in the middle, others were pleased.

"The partnering of non-violent marijuana crimes that he did a couple of years ago," said Denton.

But for neighbors like Christopher Buck, he didn't think much was accomplished, "I was optimistic because he had experience, but I'm disappointed."

With former President Donald Trump set to become president again soon, I asked neighbors what they are hoping to see in the next four years.

"The political sphere of the US is very scary and daunting," said Torres.

Buck says he's ready for the next chapter, "I'm hoping he boosts the market like he did last time. 401(k)s were soaring last time he was in."

But Toress feels differently, "Especially as someone that comes from an immigrant family, I feel that the things he speaks about spits a lot of vitriol."

Ultimately, Denton is hopeful.

"I'm hopeful for the future despite whatever happens."

